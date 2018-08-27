The 2018-2019 Broadway at NOCCA series will feature opera star Marisol Montalvo, Christine Ebersole, Jessie Mueller and Jeremy Jordan. Shows are cabaret style with piano accompaniment and generally feature interviews with the headliner.
The season is as follows:
Nov. 1 Marisol Montalvo
The opera star presents her Mad Scene show with William Hobbs on piano and musical direction by Jeffery Roberson.
Dec. 15 Christine Ebersole
The Tony Award-winning actress is a veteran of stage and film. She starred as Edith Beale in Grey Gardens and as Dorothy in 42nd Street on Broadway, and acted in the films Tootsie and Amadeus as well as many TV series. She will be accompanied by Seth Rudetsky on piano.
Jan. 31, 2019 Jessie Mueller
Mueller won a Tony Award for Beautiful — The Carole King Story and starred in Waitress. With Seth Rudetsky.
March 29 Jeremy Jordan
Jordan appeared in Smash and Supergirl and was nominated for a Tony Award for his role in Newsies. With Seth Rudetsky.