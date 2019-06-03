Annika Henderson was a journalist splitting time between Bristol, England, and Berlin, Germany, when she met Geoff Barrow, a Bristol native and co-founder of Portishead. Barrow was looking for a vocalist to collaborate with his new band, BEAK, and Henderson was a perfect match. Deadpan, ice cold and supremely punk, her vocal style was just what BEAK needed to top off its understated, eerie instrumental work. Together, they released their first and only album, “Anika,” in 2010. The project features cover songs from across the spectrum. There’s folk (Bob Dylan’s “Masters of War”), experimental rock (Yoko Ono’s “Yang Yang”) and straight-ahead pop (“The End of the World,” a hit for Skeeter Davis). Henderson’s cool malaise ties it all together.
Henderson moved on to other projects. She’s released two albums with the Mexico City-based group Exploded View and hosts a show on Berlin Community Radio. She’s also performed as a DJ in some of the world’s trendiest clubs, from Berlin’s Berghain to Mexico City’s TRAICION. She performs a solo vocal set in New Orleans this week.
At 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 4 at Santos Bar, 1135 Decatur St., (504) 605-3533; www.santosbar.com. Tickets $15 in advance.