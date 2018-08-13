J. Cole and Young Thug
Tue. Aug. 14 | On his 2018 album KOD, rapper J. Cole gets caught up in his musings and preachings about mental health and self medication, violence and living with trauma. Enigmatic Atlanta rapper Young Thug (pictured) — who teased his forthcoming Slime Language album with a Nicki Minaj-featuring Hear No Evil EP earlier this year — is also on the bill, with openers Jaden Smith, Earthgang and Kill Edward at 7:30 p.m. at Smoothie King Center.
Corrosion of Conformity
Wed. Aug. 15 | Down’s Pepper Keenan returns to the heavy metal heavyweights — who have spent nearly 40 years headbanging and hair whipping through classic thrash and Viking metal riffs — for 2018’s towering No Cross No Crown. Mothership and Heavy Temple open at 8 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.
Lost Bayou Ramblers and Louisiana Story
Fri. Aug. 17 | To celebrate the 70th anniversary of its release, the 1948 bayou-set film is screened with a live score from the Grammy Award-winning Cajun rock ’n’ rollers, performing music inspired by the film. At 8 p.m. at The Joy Theater.
Gillian Welch
Sun. Aug. 19 | Americana and roots guitar duo Gillian Welch and David Rawlings have been on a loop of victory laps, re-releasing past albums. Last week, they released a vinyl edition of 2003’s Soul Journey, featuring “Look at Miss Ohio” and “Wrecking Ball.” At 8 p.m. at Civic Theatre.