Windhand

Tue. Oct. 9 | October’s Eternal Return transcends Windhand’s stoner doom metal with a pungent collection of grunge-inspired melodies paired with riffs forged in dank caves and coated in a thick psychedelic frost. Satan’s Satyrs open at 10 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.

Brockhampton

Sat. Oct. 13 | Iridescence — the 2018 major label debut from the emotionally vulnerable, 15-member, self-described hip-hop “boy band” Brockhampton — blasted the group from out of its precious internet underground to premiere at No. 1 on Billboard. At 9 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater.

The Breeders

Mon. Oct. 15 | Following reunion tours after the 20th anniversary of 1993 classic Last Splash, The Breeders — Kim and Kelly Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson — released 2018 cannonball All Nerve, its first album in more than a decade and the lineup’s on-record reunion. Flasher opens at 8 p.m. at the Civic Theatre.