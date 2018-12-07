With his New Orleans-based outfit Kuwaisiana, Kuwaiti singer-songwriter +Aziz melds folk, punk, big-hearted rock 'n' roll and Louisiana brass with a globally inspired sonic palette on the seven-piece band's 2018 album "Chapter 1," released on Universal Music MENA earlier this year.
In the music video for charging folk-punk anthem "Gashxi," +Aziz's street busking French Quarter cowboy is lured into a "Phantom of the Paradise"-esque studio trap before he escapes to the Mississippi River. Its lyrics, in Arabic, reflect consumer-driven realities and the benefits of banding together.
"The lyrics are a response to the aftermath of intense urbanization and the role of music as a means to endure the world spiraling out of control," the band says. "The song’s verses move quickly through metaphoric scenes reflecting the never-ending barrage of ads, a building without a foundation and the levity of finding freedom from it all by building Kuwaisiana, an entity to help cope with a complicated world."