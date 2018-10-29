Not every band at Voodoo Music + Art Experience performed in costume. It’s probably harder for larger bands to come up with viable group themes, but Houston’s retro soul and R&B band The Suffers made the effort on Sunday. Kam Franklin dressed as Princess Peach and the other nine members performed as assorted characters, including Mario and Luigi, from Nintendo’s Mario Bros. franchise.
Mario Bros. probably did not attract legions of gaming fans with a lot of talk about relationships, but that’s almost exclusively the subject of Franklin’s songs. She loves a sultry come on, as in songs like “Giver,” in which she promises to light your cigarette. Though the band works in Latin rhythms on some energetic tunes, it seems best suited for Franklin to croon during a dimly lit club gig. But The Suffers had no problems dealing with the early afternoon heat and an audience of costumed fans (adult Girl Scouts, Tweedle Dum, Tweedle Dee, anime characters) avoiding a mud pit in front of the Altar stage.
Franklin clearly believes the path to true love is through food. The band often finishes with “Make Some Room,” in which Franklin typically takes an interlude to ask the crowd, “Do you want me to make you a sandwich?” and talk about food. “Thank you for taking care of me when I was hangry,” she said. She rhapsodized about eating shrimp atop a plate of etouffee the night before, calling the dish “melodies from heaven.”
The budding New York power trio Sunflower Bean made its second appearance in New Orleans and first at Voodoo. Lead singer and bassist Julia Cumming had to enlist the band’s manager to do a group costume. Cumming dressed as figure skater Tonya Harding, and the band manager was Nancy Kerrigan in a lacy leotard with a bloody knee. (Drummer Jacob Faber bears a bit of a resemblance to Jeff Gillooly.)
Much of Sunflower Bean’s set was filled with loud, fast rock and long guitar solos (which the young band is growing into). The band ripped through songs including “Twentytwo,” “Crisis Fest” (for which Cumming made the crowd rehearse the response “No! No! No") and closer “I Was Home.” But one of the band’s more impressive tunes was the relatively mellower “I Was a Fool,” which showcases Cumming's vocals.
Judah & the Lion, a folk and bluegrass-inspired indie band from Nashville, drew wider attention with 2016’s “Take It All Back.” Lead singer Judah Akers introduced the band saying that many people at Voodoo may not have heard of it, but clearly many fans at the Altar stage knew the group’s songs and sang along.
There’s plenty of banjo- and mandolin-picking and vocal harmonies, but Judah and the Lion manages to generate a stadium rock sound. It also typifies a blender approach, dipping into a range of genres (hence the album “Folk Hop N’ Roll”). Akers at times gracefully reaches into higher registers, sometimes growls and spits out some lyrics in rap cadences. The band played “Twenty-somethings,” “Kickin’ da Leaves,” the nostalgic and earnest “Reputation” and “Going to Mars” before closing with “Take It All Back.”
On the Wiser stage, R&B singer Tinashe lead four backup dancers through a polished set in which she sang several songs from her new album “Joyride.” Highlights included “Ooh La La,” “Me So Bad,” which features Ty Dolla Sign on the album, though he did not stick around from his Saturday set.
The New York indie pop band AJR is named for its three brothers (Adam, Jack and Ryan Met), and they seemed like Imagination Movers for twentysomethings. Though the brothers say they record their music in their living room, they were proud to tell Voodoo fans that they finally moved out of their parents’ house, and they wrote a new song about it. AJR’s music generally is bubbly and upbeat, but the group’s shtick can get goofy, as when it introduced the song “Drama” with a long introductory bit about working up a beat by playing with drum samples. It might have been a better fit for Jazz Fest’s kids’ tent.