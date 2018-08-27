Japanese garage outfit The 5.6.7.8's will play Santos Bar Sept. 11, with opening acts The Royal Pendletons and Guitar Lightnin' Lee.
The 5.6.7.8's are perhaps best well-known for their remake of the song "Woo Hoo" and a brief appearance in Quentin Tarantino's Kill Bill.
The Royal Pendletons is New Orleans' own garage-rock staple, described in a 2008 Gambit profile by Alison Fensterstock as playing "straight-up '60s Nuggets-style garage rock, the sort of music you'd hear blaring from an LSU frat party circa 1966." New Orleans native Guitar Lightnin' Lee plays gutbucket rhythm 'n' blues.
Tickets are $12 in advance ($15 day of show) and are available now.