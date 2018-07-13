Here's another roundup of some recent local releases:

New Orleans rapper Delish da Goddess appeared on the cover of Gambit in 2016 following a prolific streak of stage-rattling EPs and singles, a fearless string of alternately boast-heavy and vulnerable raps over brittle, dissonant trap beats.

With June's Violet, the rapper's seventh EP, Delish's visceral rhymes are more focused, steamrolling through bigger, headier and dizzier production, simmering over only a handful of potent tracks but assembling a much stronger and more fully realized lineup of songs. Violet is another entry, along with a force-of-nature stage presence and unstoppable workflow, to Delish's claims to the throne as rap's queen — becoming more legit on every release.

The latest release from longtime traditional New Orleans music cheerleaders Basin Street Records comes from Sarayah, an atypical Basin artist melding a distinct Rihanna influence with calypso- and dancehall-inspired beats, propelling her confident pop- and R&B-focused debut album Feel The Vibe.

On his debut album Everything Was Beautiful And Nothing Hurt, electronic producer Spencer Whatever unspools his maximum Chill™ downtempo hip-hop and funk beats, seemingly riffing off the warm summer sunset album cover.

Songwriting duo Ross Farbe and Ray Micarelli followed their 2016 release as Video Age, the surprising would-be hit factory Living Alone, with 2018's stellar Pop Therapy, their retro-futuristic embrace of a late '70s-inspired polish, from quirky Steely Dan worship to shimmering dance-floor keyboard melodies and those velvety neon palettes.

An engineer by day, Farbe has an ear for finely tuned textures, wriggling across the album's treble riffs, round bass slaps, soft-edged drum machines and warm synthesizers, guided by the duo's gifted pop craftsmanship.

Longtime New Orleans electronic artist Mike Mayfield, armed with a fleet of synthesizers and drum machines, released Beach Oddity, his latest as dubby bedroom project Faze Island, from the ephemera of synthesizer-worshiping electronic artists from New Orleans' Disko Obscura label.

(Also recommended: Faze Island's 2017 unnecessary but very fun take on Sade's perfect "No Ordinary Love.")