Tank and The Bangas perform at the 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on the Acura Stage, Friday, May 4, 2018.

 Advocate staff photo by MAX BECHERER

Tank and the Bangas, one of New Orleans' most acclaimed and fastest-rising groups, will perform their new single "Nice Things" tonight on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"Nice Things" is the first single off the band's upcoming album "Green Balloon," which will be released May 3.

The show's other guests, according to the NBC website, will be Emma Stone, Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan.

Tank and the Bangas' career took off in 2017, when the band beat out 6,000 others to win NPR's Tiny Desk concert competition. 

Lead singer Tarriona "Tank" Ball, who grew up singing in the 9th Ward's Christian Union Baptist Church choir, told Gambit last year, "It's not like it used to be. It's everything we used to do, only on 100. ... It's really a wild year and it's just getting started. All of those years on tour performing for three or five people in the crowd has kind of prepared us for this moment, to be in front of 10,000, or even a million, who knows."

Read our cover story on Tank and the Bangas, and tune in to NBC at 10:35 p.m. tonight to see their "Tonight Show" debut.

