Lera Lynn
Tue. July 31 | The Nashville singer-songwriter’s acclaimed 2018 album Plays Well With Others is an intimate collection of duets and collaborations with Rodney Crowell, John Paul White, Shovels & Rope and others, each one highlighting a new dimension of the artist’s versatile voice. Julie Odell opens at 9 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.
SALES and No Vacation
Tue. July 31 | On their joint tour, Orlando’s SALES and San Francisco’s No Vacation share their bicoastal and complementary takes on brooding guitar pop. On July album Forever & Ever, SALES (longtime friends Lauren Morgan and Jordan Shih) layers shimmering guitars and no-filler beats over minimalist vocal hooks. At 9 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.
Shag Fest
Thu. Aug. 2 | An all-star lineup of local musicians including George Porter Jr., Ivan Neville, Tony Hall, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Papa Mali, Honey Island Swamp Band and others perform at Chris “Shaggy” Davis’ annual birthday jam. At 6 p.m. at d.b.a.