Singer-songwriter John Hiatt’s songs have been covered by artists from country and blues stars to Iggy Pop and Linda Ronstadt. Early in his career, others had more success with them than Hiatt. Three Dog Night’s version of his “Sure As I’m Sittin’ Here” climbed the Billboard charts in 1974, and Bonnie Raitt’s cover of “Thing Called Love” was a big hit on her 1989 album “Nick of Time.”
Hiatt found himself in the spotlight with his late 1980s albums “Bring the Family” and “Slow Turning.” (Lafayette slide guitarist Sonny Landreth put together the band The Goners to back Hiatt for the “Slow Turning” album, and they still sometimes perform together.)
Hiatt’s voice is a bit scratchier for the wear, but as evidenced on “The Eclipse Sessions,” released Oct. 12, he still has his stately charm, slowly strumming and telling stories in his distinct voice.
Tickets $35-$72.50. 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 20 at House of Blues, 225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999; www.houseofblues.com.