Bernard James Freeman, who performs as Bun B, is synonymous with Houston hip-hop. Along with his partner, the late Pimp C, Freeman formed the powerhouse duo UGK in the late 1980s in Port Arthur, Texas.

They catapulted to the national stage in the 1990s with Southern standards such as “Pocket Full of Stones” and “Pimpin’ Ain’t No Illusion.” In 2007, the year Pimp C died, the group collaborated with Atlanta’s OutKast on “International Players Anthem (I Choose You).” It’s UGK’s best-known track, but it came after almost two decades of music that influenced the Dirty South sound.

Since Pimp C’s death, Freeman has had a strong solo career. He’s released five studio albums, not including this year’s “TrillStatik,” a collaboration with prolific producer Statik Selektah.

He comes to New Orleans on a national tour, a well-earned victory lap 30 years into a stellar run.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, at Republic New Orleans, 828 S. Peters St., (504) 528-8289; www.republicnola.com. Tickets $25-$75.

