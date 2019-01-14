Abstract painter Agnes Martin believed her thin washes of color, spartan stripe patterns and familiar shapes in lucid pastels and dusty earth tones would conjure an inner peace, a vision she shared with her home’s New Mexican desert landscape.
“I have a vacant mind,” she said, a quote repeated by Damon McMahon’s mother to introduce his 2018 masterpiece “Freedom,” the fifth album from his Amen Dunes. Martin’s mind wasn’t empty; she left it open to the possibilities of her imagination and sources of inspiration. “After I have it,” she said, “I make up my mind that I’m not going to interfere.”
“Freedom” marks a shift from McMahon’s meditative, unpredictable mantralike experiments into his meditative, unpredictable interpretations of pop music. Otherworldly murk and psychedelic textures on 2011 album “Through Donkey Jaw” conjure reptilian drone and spare, broken folk songs, finding endless ways to pronounce the English language, contorting words to fit into the shapes of songs, vibrating vowels to shake off their earthbound weight.
On his breakthrough, 2014’s “Love,” McMahon polished his obscure edges into pop songs, spiked by the shimmering single “Lonely Richard,” his bright, three-chord prayer to himself to “have yourself a good time” in his trek to the horizon, wherever it is.
With “Freedom,” Amen Dunes finds a home in the alien and familiar, through gentle riffs and shuffling, serpentine grooves mimicking some forgotten song over dialed-down motorik percussion that drifts through McMahon’s mind, melted in harmony with drummer Parker Kindred, keyboardist and guitarist Jordi Wheeler and guitarist Delicate Steve and ethereal electronic flourishes from Panoram. Its deceptively simple, transportive arrangements reflect on McMahon’s pursuit of self, questioning identity and relationships and youth and death, finding his soul in the empty spaces forgiven of the chains of his past.
Arthur opens at 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at One Eyed Jacks, 615 Toulouse St.; www.oneeyedjacks.net. Tickets $15.