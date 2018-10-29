KISS has announced an "End of the Road" world tour, which comes to Smoothie King Center Feb. 22, 2019.
The band's current lineup includes original members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley as well as Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer. The original band emerged from New York in 1973 and become known for its costumes, pyrotechnics and stage theatrics. The band has sold more than 100 million albums. Members shed their makeup in the early 1980s but eventually returned to their signature costuming. Over the band's 45-year span, it has seen its lineup change following the departure of Peter Kris and Ace Frehley, who recently released an album and has teased the notion of rejoining the band for the tour.
KISS headlined the Gretna Heritage Festival in 2017 and performed at Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in 2009.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Nov. 2.