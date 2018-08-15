Foreigner, Village People, Tone Loc and others will perform at Gretna Fest Sept. 28-30 in downtown Gretna.
The lineup also includes Night Ranger, Gin Blossoms, Montgomery Gentry, Color Me Badd, Sister Sledge, Lee Ann Womack, Michael Ray, Amanda Shaw, Rockin Dopsie Jr. and many others. There also are several tribute acts celebrating classic rock by the Rolling Stones, Elton John and Led Zeppelin. The full schedule is here.
The festival fills 25 blocks of Gretna along Huey P. Long Avenue. Attractions include amusement rides, a German beer garden, an Italian village area, an art market, a car show and food vendors.
Tickets are available online, starting at $30 for single day admission and $77.50 for weekend passes.