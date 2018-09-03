Since 1994, New Orleanians have spent countless Saturday nights listening to DJ Soul Sister’s Soul Power show on WWOZ 90.7 FM, when she plays rare groove funk, soul, R&B and more. For years, Soul Sister, aka Melissa Weber, continued that party live at weekly Hustle events at local bars, where she mixed in disco and other sounds committed to vinyl. She now hosts intermittent Soulful Takeover events at clubs, and her Birthday Jam is an annual blowout with special guests, including DJ Jazzy Jeff last year and Washington go-go legend Chuck Brown’s band. Electronic funk band ZAPP (pictured) joins her birthday party Friday at Tipitina’s.
ZAPP, also formerly known as ZAPP & Roger, emerged as an electronic funk band in the late 1970s. The group had four Troutman brothers at its core, plus extended family members. Bandleader Roger Troutman supplied the band’s signature talkbox vocals. George Clinton helped the band record in its early years, and its hits included “More Bounce to the Ounce,” “Dance Floor,” “Do Wa Ditty” and others. Roger collaborated with Tupac Shakur on his No. 1 hit “California Love,” and ZAPP’s music often is sampled by hip-hop artists. Roger and Larry Troutman died in 1999 in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide. The group disbanded and reformed in 2003. In October, it will release its first album of new work in 17 years, Zapp VII: Roger & Friends, with input from Snoop Dogg and Bootsy Collins.
DJ Soul Sister’s Birthday Jam includes free cake. Tickets $35. 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 7. Tipitina’s, 501 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-8477; www.tipitinas.com.