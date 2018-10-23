The Gambit staff is here to help guide you through Voodoo Fest 2018 in New Orleans.
FRIDAY
Albert Hammond, Jr.
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday
Wisner Stage
Albert Hammond Jr. forever will be known as the guitarist of The Strokes, but don’t expect “Is This It?” played back-to-front with “Last Nite” as the encore during his solo performances. You’re more likely to see Hammond dust off a Guided by Voices cover than any of his early 2000s hits these days.
Voodoo Fest fans can at least rest assured that Hammond’s now four album solo discography does share some DNA with his other band. Hammond’s intricate yet catchy guitar lines continue to drive most songs, and his vocal work even at times echoes the familiar lo-fi distortion effect popularized by bandmate Julian Casablancas (yes, that’s current bandmate; Casablancas recently told Australian press that 2019 is on the Strokes’ radar).
But Hammond’s latest album — “Francis Trouble,” released in March — probably makes the starkest distinction between his projects. While The Strokes represented rebellion and sang about last calls and long nights turned into days, Hammond’s latest stands as his most personal work to date. The title explicitly refers to the twin brother the guitarist almost had. Hammond only recently learned (at age 36) that brother Francis had been stillborn, with only his fingernail found among Albert’s placenta. But these songs push further. In the liner notes, Hammond also dedicated the album to psychotherapist Andrew Park, who the musician credits with helping him get his life back on track (Hammond had a drug problem in the early days of The Strokes, but currently is sober). Park died in 2016, and through the creation of this album the songwriter wanted to continue the self-exploration his therapist encouraged.
Single “Far Away Truths” sounds like a zippy punk tune but deals with relationships fading before one realizes they’ve changed. “Set to Attack” has Beatles-ish melodic melancholy accompanying Strokes-effect vocals, and its message seems darker than the sounds indicate. The results may be Hammond’s best work to date, making this the best time to catch him in years. — NATHAN MATTISE
Mumford & Sons
9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday
Altar Stage
Mumford & Sons rose to the top of the neo-folk-rock food chain with a string of singles in the late 2000s, but it was the band’s live performance at the 2011 Grammy Awards alongside Bob Dylan and The Avett Brothers that solidified its popularity in the U.S. Just two years later, the British group won Album of The Year at the Grammys for its second recording, “Babel,” while debut album “Sigh No More” went on to sell more than 4 million copies. Even people who don’t know the band likely can hum along to the singles “Little Lion Man” or “I Will Wait.”
Mumford & Sons combined the multi-instrumental talents of lead singer Marcus Mumford, Ben Lovett, Winston Marshall and Ted Dwane in a banjo-driven sound and a loosely defined old-timey aesthetic that reinterpreted the sounds of the American past. The band thus falls in a long line of British musical reinvention of Americana, repackaging our sounds and selling them back to us in a more sanitized form. Along the way, the band found rapt audiences in listeners longing for a more “authentic” present. The band rode the rails of its aesthetics until the wheels came off, and by 2015 audience interest flagged. Mumford & Sons responded by redirecting itself to a more alt-rock sound, and this is where we find it today, using its truly ample multi-instrumentalist talents to perform banjoless stadium tracks with slick delivery. Mumford released the single “Guiding Light” ahead of November release “Delta.” Its Voodoo Fest set will show whether the band continues to explore new ground, but it’s sure to mix in some hits as well. — HOLLY HOBBS
SATURDAY
Lizzo
3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Altar Stage
It took radioactive levels of positivity to blast something like “Good As Hell” into the world in 2016, and again to double down with that year’s “Coconut Oil,” Lizzo’s major label debut EP, made seemingly for soundtracking confident hair flips. The Minneapolis hip-hop and R&B artist finds a reason to celebrate even in her low points, whether that’s losing a phone at the club (at least her “hair ain’t a don’t, it’s a do” on “Phone”) or working through a rough patch with a partner (“We got different stories, we under one roof / So when it spring a leak, we both got work to do” on the title track). This year, she appears on “Karaoke” from Big Freedia’s EP “3rd Ward Bounce” to out-Freedia the Queen Diva when it comes to belting out self-love koans. — ALEX WOODWARD
Big Thief
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
South Course Stage
On 2017’s “Capacity” (Saddle Creek), Big Thief’s second full-length album, the band’s affecting, spare songs tremble under the tension built with its minimal rock ’n’ roll palette and powerfully vulnerable storytelling.
There’s a haunting quality to the recordings, as if they’ve been alone for years and dusted off only when they’re most needed. The album, which landed on several year-end Best Of lists, appropriately was recorded during a snowstorm in upstate New York, with carefully placed, reverb-dense, treble-rich riffs, an occasional percussive boom, and intimate fingerpickings acting as kindling to warm the bones of each song, leaving plenty of space in which to feel the cold.
Adrianne Lenker’s spidery vocals barely breach a whisper, singing first-person narratives about second-hand tales to invisible listeners, or replaying the past and its consequences in her head out loud. “Capacity” could easily fit alongside Bruce Springsteen’s “Nebraska” in a folk song pantheon, but Lenker’s nakedly personal songwriting transforms Big Thief into a much heavier vessel to carry her soul.
A brief crash of slide guitars and drums opens room for a groove on “Shark Smile,” in which Lenker tells us the fates of lovers in a car crash. On “Mythological Beauty,” Lenker holds a conversation with her mother, revisiting her childhood through the lens of young parents. “You’re all caught up inside,” she repeats in its fade-out coda, sung as herself and as her mother. “But you know the way.” — ALEX WOODWARD
Janelle Monae
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Saturday
Altar Stage
Janelle Monáe has plenty to keep her busy. The award-winning singer-rapper-songwriter, actress, model, activist and label executive is touring behind her third LP, “Dirty Computer,” after five years spent pursuing her other interests.
In an interview with Rolling Stone published the day before “Dirty Computer” was released in April, Monáe came out as pansexual. While that might not have been the year’s most shocking headline, it was an important milestone in Monáe’s personal and artistic development.
For the past decade, she’s remained masked as the cyborg persona she adopted on her first two records, “The Arch-Android” (2010) and “The Electric Lady” (2013). The sci-fi imagery made for some interesting album artwork, but it always felt gimmicky on wax. Through those years, Monáe’s best songs were ones like “PrimeTime,” on which she abandoned the robot shtick and sang from the heart. “Being a queer black woman in America, someone who has been in relationships with both men and women, I consider myself to be a free-ass motherf—ker,” she told Rolling Stone.
Free is exactly how she sounds on “Dirty Computer,” untethered by sexual taboos or album concepts. Each track is its own entity, but played in sequence, they become a long-form ode to personal, sexual and political liberation.
Monáe’s live shows always have been powerful spectacles, but on this tour, she’s stepped up her game. At Austin City Limits earlier this month, her set featured multiple costume changes, a troupe of highly choreographed dancers, a live band featuring more than one keytar and background visuals that managed to mesmerize in the middle of the afternoon. At 32, Monáe has entered a new chapter of empowerment. Watching it unfold onstage should be an uplifting experience. — RAPHAEL HELFAND
Ty Dolla $ign
8:45 p.m.-9:45 p.m. Saturday
South Course Stage
Los Angeles-born Tyrone William Griffin Jr., better known as Ty Dolla $ign, is the son of Tyrone Griffin, a later member of the funk band Lakeside, whose R&B hit “Fantastic Voyage” climbed the charts in 1980. Ty’s upbringing, surrounded by the instruments and funk and R&B stars of the era, shaped his aspiration to become an entertainer himself. But it was in singing that Ty found his first and strongest foothold in the industry, appearing on YG’s massive pop-sing-song rap hit, “Toot It and Boot It.” Ty set out to change the trajectory of the sound of the 2010s and succeeded. From 2014 on, he became widely known for his constant presence as an R&B-singing featured artist on other musicians’ singles across an array of genres, including 2 Chainz’s “Lil Baby,” Nick Jonas’ “Bacon,” Wizkid’s “One For Me” and more. Alongside his feature work, his mixtape releases have been consistent and interesting. His “Beach House” EP spawned one of his biggest hits to date (“Or Nah”) and also included the insanely catchy single “Paranoid.” While his first solo album, “Free TC,” failed to gain a foothold with audiences, his 2017 solo album “Beach House 3” (Atlantic Records) delivered a string of hits including “Love U Better,” “So Am I” and “Pineapple,” the latter of which featured, among other things, Gucci Mane and a dancing pineapple. “Beach House 3” also included a long list of heavy hitters such as Pharrell Williams, Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa and Damian Marley, with production by Mike Will Made It and long-time collaborator DJ Mustard, among others. One thing that distinguishes Ty Dolla $ign from many in his generation is his deep and abiding love for R&B and R&B history. — HOLLY HOBBS
Childish Gambino
9:45 - 11 p.m. Saturday
Altar Stage
This show almost didn’t make it. (Maybe it won’t.) After a foot injury on his current “This Is America” tour, Donald Glover — aka Childish Gambino, his shapeshifting musical alter ego — cut a gig short, then announced the remainder of the tour would be postponed, briefly leaving fans hanging on the “which ones” and “until when” parts until the following day. He canceled his appearance at Austin City Limits and moved the rest of the dates to December. But right in the middle of his schedule, untouched, was his Voodoo Fest show, which will continue as planned.
Voodoo without Childish Gambino would’ve been a huge blow to both the festival (he’s arguably the biggest draw of the weekend) and to his fans. Glover said he anticipates this tour will be his last, as Childish at least. The tour follows a triumphant streak of career-best work from the artist, who followed his versatile, well-received hip-hop albums “Camp” and “Because the Internet” with psychedelic neo-soul and captivating R&B on 2016’s “Awaken, My Love!,” making the case for Donald Glover as a chameleon-like renaissance man, from silk-lined instant-classic “Redbone” to his masterful showrunning of the genre-evasive TV series “Atlanta.”
In 2018, he released “This Is America,” a zeitgeist-capturing trap and R&B single complete with an arresting one-take music video, pulling together vignettes inspired by police killings of unarmed black men, Jim Crow, the 2015 Charleston, South Carolina church shooting and a host of modern American violence into a “mother!”-esque reflection of ourselves. His antidote followed in a pack of summertime singles (appropriately titled “Summer Pack”), with gorgeous, humid earworms “Feels Like Summer” and “Summertime” — deceptively simple songs that confound anyone looking for a definitive version of Glover, or Childish, and reflecting instead an artist that’s keeping us looking to the future. We just hope he can make it there too. — ALEX WOODWARD
SUNDAY
The Suffers
1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Sunday
Altar Stage
The Suffers make comfort music for troubled times. The Houston soul project pared down its membership from 10 to eight between its self-titled 2016 debut and its sophomore record, “Everything Here,” released in July, but the change is not apparent in its sound. Rather, “Everything Here” feels like a natural progression in The Suffers’ growth. Kam Franklin, fearless frontwoman of the otherwise all-male group, has a tremendous voice, but what sets The Suffers apart is the way her voice interacts with the rich textures created by the band. As diverse and multicultural as their hometown, The Suffers’ instrumentals are less canvases for Franklin than multidimensional interfaces. Franklin navigates these sonic landscapes by cleverly riding along with the groove and at times jumping out of it. Her lyrics are largely romantic, and most tracks on “Everything Here” focus on stages of relationships. “The One About Sace” is about flirtation. “I Think I Love You” takes on infatuation. “Sure to Remain” describes the security of a powerful bond. “What You Said” unpacks the loaded statements that can weigh down communication. The only clear breakup anthems on the album are the title track, on which Franklin bemoans a house in ruin after a partner’s departure — over a deceptively laid-back reggae groove — and album closer “Won’t Be Here Tomorrow,” on which she urges her lover to let her know what went wrong, sung over a slow gospel waltz. “You Only Call,” is the album’s only other sad song, outlining an exploitative relationship in its concise, repeated refrain “You only call when you need something.” “Everything Here” ends on a low note, but it’s rife with soaring highs. “All I Want To Do” emphasizes agency and self-actualization. And “Mammas,” prefaced by testimonials from band members’ real-life moms, celebrates motherhood. The Suffers’ soulful textures help it all go down easy, a sonic salve for suffering souls worldwide. — RAPHAEL HELFAND
Sunflower Bean
2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Sunday
South Course Stage
Rock that leans more “classic” as opposed to “college radio” has been undergoing a comeback in recent years, notably led by bands including Tame Impala and Greta Van Fleet. And New York trio Sunflower Bean has done as much as anyone to revitalize spacey, glam, hard rock. Through two albums, the group has built a sound seemingly tailor-made for Voodoo Fest: big, echo-y soundscapes that simultaneously embrace psychedelic rock and dreamy electronic music.
If that seems hard to decipher, Sunflower Bean’s complex music has proved difficult to fit neatly into one genre box. Guitarist Nick Kivlen and bassist Julia Cumming often trade vocals (hers an airy soprano, his a Lou Reed-esque speaksing baritone), and the song styles vary track to track and not just album to album. One may be driven by low-register guitar riffs and heavy drums (“Human For”) while another could be the type of catchy light harmonious stuff that soundtracks a car commercial (“Easier Said”). That range has led the band to cross paths with all sorts of acts since the members connected in college. Sunflower Bean has opened for the likes of Interpol and The Pixies, and the group got into the studio more recently with Unknown Mortal Orchestra.
Sunflower Bean’s latest album — “Twentytwo in Blue,” released in March —continues this sonic exploration while the band works to find its voice. Musically, these songs garnered comparisons to Fleetwood Mac and Joan Jett, but Sunflower Bean’s focus feels much more contemporary. “Crisis Fest” deals with the seemingly never-ending supply of bad and urgent news (“In 2017, we know reality's one big sick show,” Cumming wails). Tracks like “Burn It” similarly reveal a band dealing with uncertainty and trying to figure out how to act on all that angst.
Fortunately for Voodoo fans, all that self-exploration tends to yield loud, energetic, engaging live shows. Sunflower Bean could well be a headliner in waiting. — NATHAN MATTISE
21 Savage
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Sunday
Wisner Stage
While he might be best known for all the “M”s in his “Bank Account,” one of the most interesting aspects of rapper 21 Savage is his maturation into a serious young adult and musician in the midst of the trap music era. His music is dark, moody and unapologetic while simultaneously being catchy, memorable and unique. His delivery is emotionally emotionless, matched by producer Metro Boomin’s sparse and haunting flute or piano riffs. Born Shayaa Bin Abraham-Joseph in Domenica and raised in Atlanta by an Ifa-practicing Caribbean mother, 21’s upbringing was a complex and difficult one, marked by a permanent expulsion from school for gun possession, time in youth detention centers, criminal activity and tragedy. On his 21st birthday, he was shot six times while next to one of his best friends, who died in the incident. Savage then made a slow turn away from the streets and toward the studio, quickly finding a musical friend and collaborator in producer Metro Boomin. Savage’s first mixtape, 2015’s “The Slaughter Tape,” resulted from the meet-up, and two more releases followed prior to 2016’s “Savage Mode” EP, which was produced in full by Metro. From there, Savage’s career quickly gained momentum. XXL named him to its “Freshman Class” of 2016, and he appeared on the cover of FADER. His single “X” featured Future and became Savage’s first platinum record. Savage signed to Epic Records and released two studio albums, “Issa Album” and “Without Warning.” 2017 would be 21’s biggest year yet — with the success of “Bank Account” alongside a feature on Post Malone’s “Rockstar” and the constantly-played-on-radio “Rick Flair Drip” with Migos’ Offset. He arrives at Voodoo with a new album, “Octember,” on its way. — HOLLY HOBBS