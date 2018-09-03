X — like the letter itself — is a bit of an enigma. The pioneering Los Angeles punk band is still touring to great reviews in its 41st year, yet it hasn’t released an album of new material in 25 years (1993’s hey Zeus!). It’s perhaps the most critically acclaimed American punk band of all time, yet its singles have scored only once on the Billboard charts (“Burning House of Love” in 1985). Earlier this year, X was honored with a major retrospective of its history at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, which normally mounts its career-spanning exhibits on artists like Michael Jackson and Ella Fitzgerald, not groups that came up in the basement-and-beer music scene of Los Angeles in the late 1970s.
Unlike most bands of their era, X is original recipe — singer Exene Cervenka, singer-guitarist John Doe, guitarist extraordinaire Billy Zoom and drummer D.J. Bonebrake — delivering sets of tight 2:30 songs that meld Cervenka’s enigmatic lyrics and keening howl over Zoom’s thunderous rockabilly chords and Bonebrake’s propulsive drumming. And while other acts of X’s era are content to ride on audience nostalgia, whether they’re playing stadiums or casinos, X still manages to sound vital and of-the-moment; a song like “The World’s a Mess, It’s In My Kiss” is as relevant, if not more so, than it was in 1980: “No one is united/And all things are untied/Perhaps we're boiling over inside/They’ve been telling lies …”
"During repression and fascism is when you get really great art," Cervenka told Gambit in 2011. "But I do have a lot of hope for the future."
New Orleans is a regular stop on X’s tour schedule; it was one of the last bands to play at the old Shim Sham Club (now One Eyed Jacks) on a sweltering summer night when the A/C had broken and management left repair to the next owner. X also was a highlight of the 2011 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience, playing a nighttime show under the oaks at New Orleans City Park.
Remembering the band’s first show more than four decades ago at a house party in Los Angeles, Doe recently told Glide magazine, “There were probably 30 people there and people jumped around and had a good time and we liked it. Forty years later, there are a few more people and they still jump around on occasion and it’s a good thing.”
"New Orleans is one of the few cities where people can take care of themselves," Cervenka told Gambit in 2011. "I trust the people there and I have friends there."
CC Adcock and the Lafayette Marquis opens at 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, at One Eyed Jacks, 615 Toulouse St., (504) 569-8361; www.oneeyedjacks.net. Tickets $30.