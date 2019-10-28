Screaming Females is a fearsome force in modern punk rock fronted by singer and guitarist Marissa Paternoster. Her guitar switches fluidly from pounding chords to virtuosic soloing. Her voice is similarly dynamic, fluctuating in volume and intensity and changing on a dime from melodic crooning to the screeching howl the group’s name implies. In fact, Paternoster is the only female in the band. Her rhythm section features drummer Jarrett Dougherty and bassist “King Mike” Abbate and together they propel their songs with the driving urgency all good punk needs.
New Orleans’ hardcore powerhouse Thou shares the bill at this show at Banks Street Bar. The group’s sound is generally classified as sludge metal, partly due to the reverberating power chords and doomy drums that set the foundation for Bryan Funck’s whisper-screamed vocals, and partly because the group is from the Gulf South, where the genre was created. Funck and company, however, come at their scary sound from an essentially punk perspective, so it’s no surprise that at this Halloween show they’ll play a set of songs by Misfits, the group that made punk spooky in the first place.