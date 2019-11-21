Wednesday was a big day for New Orleans creatives on the national stage.

Nov. 20 started with the Grammy Awards nominations, which included a major moment for Tank and The Bangas. The New Orleans band was nominated for Best New Artist, one of the big four categories at the top of the Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy awards the Best New Artist Grammy to artists "if their eligibility year release/s achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness and notably impacted the musical landscape." And Tank and The Bangas have had a massive year, with the release of its first major label album, "Green Balloon," in April, which put an exclamation point on a wave of national attention following the band's 2017 win on NPR's Tiny Desk concert series.

New Orleanians, though, already know the band well for its touring and local gigs going back several years. Tarriona "Tank" Ball was part of Team Slam New Orleans, which won two National Poetry Slam Championships, in 2012 and 2013, and the band released its first studio LP, "Think Tank," in 2013, followed by a 2014 live album, "The Big Bang Theory."

Several other New Orleans-connected artists are among this year's Grammy nominees.

PJ Morton, who won the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Traditional R&B Performance, is up for three awards this year: Again, Best Traditional R&B Performance for his track, "Built for Love"; Best R&B Song for "Say So"; and Best R&B Album for "Paul," his latest full-length.

Rebirth Brass Band was nominated for the Best Regional Roots Music Album for its "Recorded Live at the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival." The band won in this category back in 2012.

Jazz trumpeter and composer Christian Scott has been nominated for Best Contemporary Instrumental Album. The record, "Ancestral Recall," was released in March and features tracks co-written by and featuring poet Saul Williams.

Two members of the Marsalis family are among this year's nominees. The Branford Marsalis Quartet is up for Best Jazz Instrumental Album for "The Secret Between the Shadow and the Soul." That record features the song "The Windup," which also received a Best Improvised Jazz Solo nomination for Marsalis' part.

Wynton Marsalis, Branford's trumpeter brother, is up for two Grammys: Best Latin Jazz Album for "Una Noche Con Ruben Blades" (a Jazz at Lincoln Orchestra collaboration with Panamanian songwriter Ruben Blades); and in Best Contemporary Classical Composition for his Violin Concerto in D Major.

Plus Lucky Daye, who was raised in New Orleans before moving to Atlanta to pursue his music career, is nominated in three R&B categories, and Ellen DeGeneres has been nominated for Best Comedy Album.

The 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony will take place Jan. 26, 2020, and will be aired on CBS.

Closing out Wednesday it was announced that Sarah M. Broom's "The Yellow House" won the National Book Award for Nonfiction. Broom's debut memoir is about her family's life in New Orleans East.

Broom's mother, Ivory Mae, purchased her family's home in 1961 for $3,200, and would raise 12 children there. Hurricane Katrina and the levee failures devastated large portions of New Orleans East, including that "yellow house." The structure was demolished by the city the following summer.

Broom graduated from Word of Faith Christian Academy and left New Orleans for the University of North Texas in 1997. Over the years, she started writing notes about the home she grew up in.

Andru Okun, writing Gambit's Aug. 11 cover story on Broom, said:

"While much more than a book about Katrina and its aftermath, 'The Yellow House' is one of the most distinctive and important entries in the canon of New Orleans literature produced in the post-Katrina era. Broom writes from an insider's perspective of loss and recovery, but she also frames her subjects and herself outside of catastrophe. The result is a debut that occupied the entire front page of the Aug. 11 New York Times Book Review.

'I think it would not have been my story if I centered on Katrina and didn't talk about what composes a life and what are all of the devastating, damaging things. And what are all the joyful things that have happened?' Broom says."

Albert Woodfox, another New Orleans author, also was nominated in the nonfiction category. Woodfox, one of the so-called "Angola Three," wrote "Solitary," about his early life and the four decades he spent in solitary confinement at Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Woodfox was serving a 50-year sentence in Angola for armed robbery when in 1972 a prison guard was killed. Woodfox and Herman Wallace, another prisoner, were convicted of the crime and sent to solitary confinement, along with Robert King (who was convicted of another crime). Woodfox's conviction was overturned and he was released in 2016.