Patterson Hood

Thu. Nov. 29 | Drive-By Truckers songwriter and guitarist Patterson Hood has been working on some nostalgic projects, releasing early music from Adam's House Cat, the first band he co-founded with fellow Trucker Mike Cooley. Hood performs at 8 p.m. at One Eyed Jacks.

Vijay Iyer Sextet

Fri.-Sat. Nov. 30-Dec. 1 | Composer and pianist Vijay Iyer has topped the jazz charts, been honored numerous times by DownBeat's critics and won a MacArthur Foundation Genius Grant. He leads his sextet at 7:30 p.m. at the Contemporary Arts Center.

Asylum Chorus album release

Sat. Dec. 1 | The New Orleans roots- and funk-inspired supergroup, powered by a seven-piece vocal ensemble, releases its full-length album "Blue Sunshine," which follows its 2016 EP "Take a Piece." At 9 p.m. at Three Keys at the Ace Hotel.