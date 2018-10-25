If you don't think New Orleans brass band music would lend itself to post-punk doom-and-gloom, check this out: Hot 8 Brass Band just released a cover single of Joy Division's "Love Will Tear Us Apart Again," and it's terrific.
“We fell in love with this song a long time ago,” Hot 8 explains on TruThoughts, its label's UK website. “It has a deep emotional meaning. Although we do listen to a lot of funk, jazz and rap, we listen to British music all the time here in New Orleans and love England’s punk scene.”
Check out the video, which was shot all over New Orleans: