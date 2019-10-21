Bassist Mike Watt is a titan of DIY rock. In 1978 in San Pedro, California, he formed The Reactionaries, a group that soon became the Minutemen. That band, arguably the first true post-punk group, toured extensively and released four studio albums and six EPs between 1980 and 1985, when the group disbanded after guitarist Dennes Dale “D.” Boon died in a van accident. Watt thought about quitting music altogether but instead started the band fIREHOSE with Minutemen drummer George Hurley. Later, Watt joined Iggy Pop’s reincarnation of The Stooges, roughly from 2003 to 2013. In 2006, he formed The Missingmen with guitarist Tom Watson and drummer Raul Morales. The group is best known for energetic live performances featuring extended experimental, jazz-influenced jams over punk grooves. After four decades, Watt continues to grow.