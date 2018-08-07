Bounce star Big Freedia, fresh from her cameo on Drake's New Orleans-shot "In My Feelings" video, returns with a video for "Karaoke," the latest single from Freedia's 2018 EP 3rd Ward Bounce.
Alongside Freedia is Lizzo, the hip-hop and R&B artist who released the viral 2017 single "Good As Hell." The pair hits up the beach, a bingo hall and the Cat's Meow karaoke bar in the video.
Freedia's appearance in "In My Feelings" (which also includes a generous Magnolia Shorty sample) comes after the artist also was sampled on Drake's "Nice For What," both massive chart toppers inspired by New Orleans bounce, with production from prolific bounce producer Blaqnmild.
Freedia wasn't asked to appear in either video until the artist reached out to Drake while the rapper was in town shooting "In My Feelings." Drake then offered Freedia a sort of unspoken olive branch to make up for Freedia's exclusion from "Nice For What."
Freedia also announced a fall North American tour with New Orleans powerhouse R&B outfit Tank and the Bangas and funk band Naughty Professor, kicking off in Los Angeles in October.