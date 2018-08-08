Louisiana's Thou released a video for "The Changeling Prince," the first single from its upcoming full-length on Sacred Bones Records. Leading up to the release of its mammoth full-length album Magus, Thou released three EPs this summer — the grim The House Primordial, followed by Inconsolable and Rhea Sylvia, each a distinct marker in its four-pointed star illuminating its doom and decay.
Directed by Thou's Bryan Funck and Mitch Wells and shot inside a disgustingly warm mudlark public theatre last month, "The Changeling Prince" opens with The Body, standing outside Gasa Gasa, receiving a flyer for the performance inside the mudlark, in which "Thou" performs in a soft-focused goth dream — a beloved black-clad absurd goof full of familiar ghoulish faces and Romantic ruffles — while members of Thou, dressed in white, direct vacant stares to the stage.
Thou celebrates the release of Magus with a performance on Friday, Aug. 31 at Defend New Orleans (600 Carondelet St.), also featuring the live band debut of New Orleans' MJ Guider and serving as a closing reception for artist Max Seckel.