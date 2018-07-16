X, the Los Angeles punk band that's still going strong in its fifth decade, returns to One Eyed Jacks Sept. 9.

The band has played New Orleans many times, including a set last year at One Eyed Jacks on its official 40th anniversary tour.

In 2011, X's Exene Cervenka talked with Gambit; last year, the band's other lead singer, John Doe, did the same.

Tickets are $30 and go on sale Wednesday morning.