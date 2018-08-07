On its first tour in more than two decades, The Breeders — Kim and Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson — heads out on an international tour this fall, with a stop in New Orleans in October. The tour follows the band's 2018 album All Nerve, its first in a decade, and the first since 1993 breakout Last Splash (with singles "Cannonball" and "Divine Hammer") to feature the band's "classic" lineup.
That lineup reunited in 2012 to celebrate that album's 20th anniversary, and All Nerve captures a re-energized wrecking crew, a '90s dream rekindling shifty harmonies and walls of fuzz that pick up where the band left off 25 years ago.
The Breeders performs at the Civic Theatre on Monday, Oct. 15. Tickets are $25-$45 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 10. American Express cardholders can access a presale at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 9.