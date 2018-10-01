Ms. Lauryn Hill
Wed. Oct. 3 | Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her landmark debut album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the hip-hop and R&B artist returns to New Orleans to perform it in its entirety. Nas, Patoranking and Shabazz Palaces also will play the show, which is among a handful of dates she didn’t cancel or postpone, at 8 p.m. at the UNO Lakefront Arena.
Lydia Lunch Retrovirus
Thu. Oct. 4 | Iconoclastic noiserocker Lydia Lunch was, as the frontwoman of Teenage Jesus and the Jerks, a leader of New York’s No Wave movement in the 1970s. With her current outfit Retrovirus, she performs work stretching back to the late ’70s. Split Lips, Chicken Snake and Psychic Hotline open at 9 p.m. at Santos Bar.
Hinds
Fri. Oct. 5 | The Spanish garage rock band made waves across the pond in 2016 with its debut album Leave Me Alone, followed by 2018’s I Don't Run, the quartet’s breezy return with playful harmonies between Ana Perrote and Carlotta Cosials, surfing on shimmering riffs. Lawn and Mustard Service open at 10 p.m. at Gasa Gasa.