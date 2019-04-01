LED ZEP FAKE NEWS

Don't get too agitated if someone slides in your social media today with the "news" that Led Zeppelin is reuniting to replace the Rolling Stones at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

It is, of course, an April Fool's joke, designed to entrap the unwary who still are trying to figure out who might replace the now-canceled Stones appearance due to unspecified medical issues with lead singer Mick Jagger.

The website Live for Live Music, which seems a repository for jam band-related news, has a very official looking report that includes fake quotes from Zep's Robert Plant and Jimmy Page:

As Robert Plant explains in a statement, “We had not planned on playing together again, but when the Stones had to cancel, it created a unique opportunity for Led Zeppelin. Now, we can help get New Orleans Jazz Fest out of a bind on their 50th anniversary and celebrate our own 50th anniversary as a band with a proper performance.”

Nope, Led Zeppelin isn't coming to the Fair Grounds. Yeah, it's fake news. Happy April Fool's and be careful what you read (and believe) today.

Follow Kevin Allman on Twitter: @kevinallman

View comments