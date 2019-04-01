Don't get too agitated if someone slides in your social media today with the "news" that Led Zeppelin is reuniting to replace the Rolling Stones at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

It is, of course, an April Fool's joke, designed to entrap the unwary who still are trying to figure out who might replace the now-canceled Stones appearance due to unspecified medical issues with lead singer Mick Jagger.

+5 Keith Spera: Rolling Stones cancellation is the most devastating in Jazz Fest history As big as the build-up was for the Rolling Stones' appearance at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, the disappointment over the band’…

The website Live for Live Music, which seems a repository for jam band-related news, has a very official looking report that includes fake quotes from Zep's Robert Plant and Jimmy Page:

As Robert Plant explains in a statement, “We had not planned on playing together again, but when the Stones had to cancel, it created a unique opportunity for Led Zeppelin. Now, we can help get New Orleans Jazz Fest out of a bind on their 50th anniversary and celebrate our own 50th anniversary as a band with a proper performance.”

Nope, Led Zeppelin isn't coming to the Fair Grounds. Yeah, it's fake news. Happy April Fool's and be careful what you read (and believe) today.