The Foo Fighters will open Harrah's New Orleans' and Live Nation's Fillmore New Orleans theater with two nights of concerts Feb. 15-16, 2019. Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue also will perform on Feb. 15. The Preservation Hall Jazz Band will perform Feb. 16.

Harrah's and Live Nation announced the construction of the theater in June. The 22,000 square foot venue will accommodate 2,000 guests.

David Grohl joined Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue in a cover of Nirvana's "In Bloom" at the Voodoo Threauxdown in Los Angeles in mid-September.

Grohl also has performed and recorded at Preservation Hall.

Tickets start at $269.50 and go on sale Oct. 12.