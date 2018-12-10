For New Orleans singer-songwriter Lauren Oglesby, the winter solstice is a prelude to a new beginning before a brutal frost, a time to reflect “when everything’s dead or asleep.” At its annual solstice-inspired show, Oglesby’s outfit The Light Set confronts the waning year, a particularly cruel one, and what lies ahead. “When we are in this period of darkness, what is revealed to ourselves?” she asks. “What kind of opportunities are there for reflection?”
On the heels of September debut EP “Diving,” The Light Set — a six-part harmonizing folk-pop ensemble with Dave DeCotiis, Persis Randolph, Elisabeth Stancioff, Layla Sutton and Kelcy Mae Wilburn — returns to the Marigny Opera House for its annual winter solstice show Dec. 14, a welcome embrace of the “dying of the year, the rebirth of the light,” Oglesby says.
Oglesby reaches that catharsis through sad songs sung beautifully, swimming in the tiny moments amid broken and mended hearts and painful memories. “Honey, I’ve been alone my whole life, and I don’t think that will change,” Oglesby sings on the EP’s title track, considering the universe of possibilities of a would-be romance that ultimately reveals the narrator’s hopes for their own life despite romantic love. “It’s a magical night that takes me out of my own life and shakes/ And you seem so kind, honey, we could pass the time until it breaks.” But “sometimes it’s just a night,” she sings. “Nothing lasts forever/ But while it lasts, I want to dive under.”
“I really enjoy working through ideas that are transformative in some way,” Oglesby says. “A lot of my writing is about situations I’ve been in — I tweak them to be more extreme, because that’s more dramatic, or I had that impulse, and I would never go there but I can in a song and explore that side of myself and leave it in a fictional space.”
The band performs two sets — one acoustic, another electric, both rich with their layered full-band harmonies — that begin and end with interpretations of a new song, “The Moon,” inspired by its tarot analog, the pathway to one’s shadow through the darkness.
“Winter also is a time of scarcity, and people coming together during holiday celebrations to have feasts, like, ‘This isn’t forever, we’re going to come back stronger,’” Oglesby says. “‘Winter will end, the light will return.’”
Tickets $15 general admission, $10 students and seniors. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Marigny Opera House, 725 St. Ferdinand St., (504) 948-9998; www.marignyoperahouse.org.