Beyoncé and Jay Z on the opening night of the first On The Run tour in 2014. The duo returns to the Crescent City for OTR II at the Superdome this week.

 PROVIDED PHOTO BY JEFF DALY/INVISION FOR PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

Neko Case

Tue. Sept. 11 | The singer-songwriter followed her Grammy-nominated 2013 album The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You with 2018’s Hell-On (Anti-), a reliably big, bold batch of anthems and triumphantly told secrets. Thao Nguyen opens at 8 p.m. at the Civic Theatre.

Beyonce and Jay Z

Thu. Sept. 13 | “Have you ever seen a crowd going apeshit?” If you’ve been within 1,000 feet of Beyonce, yes. If not, she returns to New Orleans with husband Jay Z for a sequel of their popular 2014 On The Run tour on the heels of their album Everything Is Love, the closer in a trilogy with Beyonce’s Lemonade and Jay Z’s 4:44. At 7 p.m. at the Superdome.

Descendents

Fri. Sept. 14 | The still-standing California punk band returns for its first album in more than a decade with 2016’s Hypercaffium Spazzinate and 2017 anti-fascist protest song “Who We Are.” A Wilhelm Scream and New Orleans punk band PEARS open at 8 p.m. at The Joy Theater.

Eleanor Friedberger

Mon. Sept. 17 | On May’s Rebound (Frenchkiss Records), the fourth album from the singer-songwriter and former Fiery Furnace, Eleanor Friedberger’s subtle synths and guitar hooks guide her eccentric, melancholic pop from dark days onto the dancefloor. Pill opens at 7:30 p.m. at the House of Blues.

