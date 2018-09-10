Neko Case
Tue. Sept. 11 | The singer-songwriter followed her Grammy-nominated 2013 album The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You with 2018’s Hell-On (Anti-), a reliably big, bold batch of anthems and triumphantly told secrets. Thao Nguyen opens at 8 p.m. at the Civic Theatre.
Beyonce and Jay Z
Thu. Sept. 13 | “Have you ever seen a crowd going apeshit?” If you’ve been within 1,000 feet of Beyonce, yes. If not, she returns to New Orleans with husband Jay Z for a sequel of their popular 2014 On The Run tour on the heels of their album Everything Is Love, the closer in a trilogy with Beyonce’s Lemonade and Jay Z’s 4:44. At 7 p.m. at the Superdome.
Descendents
Fri. Sept. 14 | The still-standing California punk band returns for its first album in more than a decade with 2016’s Hypercaffium Spazzinate and 2017 anti-fascist protest song “Who We Are.” A Wilhelm Scream and New Orleans punk band PEARS open at 8 p.m. at The Joy Theater.
Eleanor Friedberger
Mon. Sept. 17 | On May’s Rebound (Frenchkiss Records), the fourth album from the singer-songwriter and former Fiery Furnace, Eleanor Friedberger’s subtle synths and guitar hooks guide her eccentric, melancholic pop from dark days onto the dancefloor. Pill opens at 7:30 p.m. at the House of Blues.