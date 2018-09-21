Here's your irregular roundup of new releases from local artists:
Following his Goner debut I & II, swamp alien BÊNNÍ returns with The Return, another dense, psychedelic trip through analog synth-driven horror or sci-fi soundtracks for his imaginary film bubbling below an acid bayou.
BÊNNÍ's album release show is 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 at Santos, a double header also celebrating the release of Bottomfeeders' Blockade. Also on the bill are Vile Bodies and Heavy Lids, who are saying bon voyage before a tour. Tickets $8.
Building a following with alternative events and spaces for LGBTQ+ people in New Orleans, multimedia performance artist Edgeslayer released a self-titled four-track EP, a heady blend of ambient textures and warped noise echoing in dark corners, dissecting bounce beats into spare statements and contorting empty spaces into haunted houses.
Migratory New Orleans pop outfit Generationals returns with a music video for "Days Alone," its second single for an impending release. The latest episode of Ted Joyner and Grant Widmer's surgically precise pop bursts with a warm, warped keyboard and New Romantic flourishes — almost-orchestra hits, hand claps, fuzzy synth riffs, squiggly guitars.
Bassist and bandleader Max Moran is prepping the release of his full-length self-titled album with Neospectric for new local label Bubble Bath Records. Stream the album's latest single, the moody, neo-psychedelic slow jam instrumental "Far Away," on Bubble Bath Records' website. (Read more about the album in Gambit.)
Singer-songwriter Tyler Scurlock's synth-worshiping outfit Sharks' Teeth teased the release of forthcoming EP Orlando's Bloom, committed to tape with all its weather-warped imperfections and embrace of the band's subtle, pulsing melodies and hissing beats. The band premiered three songs via Post-Trash.
Jack Sledge — who helmed late-great trio Habitat and psychedelic pop outfit Museyroom — released Hardly Ruined, a followup to his solo debut (2017's Alabama Snow) and expanding his psychedelic songwriting with fuzzy country-folk nuggets, rounded out by drummer Ray Micarelli (Video Age), bassist Andrew Landry (Sexy Dex and the Fresh) and pedal steel from Frenchmen Street staple Sean Riley.
Post-punks Trashlight dive into a scorching goth murk, an impenetrable fog-wrapped Faith-era Cure, on its Honey Insulation EP, resurrecting early 4AD and dark dance music and cradling its synth-pop visions in a gorgeous haze.