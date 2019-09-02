Gregory Broussard (aka The Egyptian Lover) is the long-reigning king of the Roland TR-808 drum machine and a pioneer of early hip-hop and electronic dance music. Starting his career in the early ’80s, he gained prominene on the burgeoning scene with a string of 12-inch singles, including enduring hits like “Egypt, Egypt” and “I Cry (Night After Night).” His first full-length LP, 1984’s “On the Nile,” experienced moderate commercial success but has achieved cult status in the 35 years since its release.
Broussard has continued to play shows around the world and release new music, including his most recent album, 2018’s “1985.” He’s lived by the “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mantra, barely changing his style through the years. His singular and classic sound still works, especially in a live setting.
At 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Southport Hall, 200 Monticello Ave., Jefferson, (504) 835-2903; www.southporthall.com. General admission $15, VIP $140.