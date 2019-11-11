Declan Patrick MacManus was born 65 years ago in London’s Paddington neighborhood. He signed with Stiff Records at 22, and his manager suggested he start performing as Elvis Costello.
That same year, he released his debut album, “My Aim is True,” which featured such signature singles as “Alison” and “(The Angels Wanna Wear My) Red Shoes.” His career has spanned four decades and crossed into different genres, including new wave, pub rock, power pop, art rock and country.
Since the 1990s, he’s been backed by The Imposters, featuring Steve Nieve on keyboards, Pete Thomas on drums and Davey Faragher on bass and backup vocals.
At 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., (504) 525-1052; www.mahaliajacksontheater.com.