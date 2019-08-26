George Clinton was funky before funk existed. Growing up in New Jersey, he was influenced by doo-wop groups such as Frankie Lymon & the Teenagers. He formed The Parliaments in 1955, playing proto-funk grooves that got him noticed by a Detroit label.

In the late ’60s, he moved the group to Detroit, and after a contractual dispute temporarily lost him the rights to The Parliaments, he brought his touring band to the front and started Funkadelic, a more psychedelic sister group inspired by the likes of Frank Zappa, Jimi Hendrix and Sly Stone. Thus began the half-century reign of Parliament/Funkadelic, a group that pioneered experimental funk rock and influenced everyone from Dr. Dre to Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Clinton and P-Funk have had a special relationship with New Orleans, performing here annually and showing extra love to the city’s funk and rare-groove matron, DJ Soul Sister, aka Melissa Weber. Clinton says he will retire at the end of this tour.

Dumpstaphunk, George Porter Jr. and Miss Velvet & the Blue Wolf open at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1, at The Fillmore at Harrah’s New Orleans, 6 Canal St., (504) 881-1555; www.fillmorenola.com. Tickets $59.50-$81.50.