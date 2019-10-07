At 51 years old, Thom Yorke doesn’t have to keep innovating to draw audiences, but Yorke has never been afraid to try new things. In his more than 30 years with Radiohead, he has shepherded the band through countless sounds, from sad rock to art rock, from intelligent dance music to abstract electronica.

As a solo artist, he’s been equally adventurous, constantly experimenting with novel vehicles for his eerie voice. Yorke released his solo debut, “The Eraser,” in 2006, and has issued a sporadic stream of independent work since. In 2018, he scored Luca Gaudagnino’s remake of Dario Argento’s “Suspiria.” His soundtrack was worlds away from Claudio Simonetti’s original score, putting an entirely different spin on the classic horror film. This year, Yorke released “ANIMA,” a heavily electronic album accompanied by a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed short film.

In New Orleans, Yorke is joined by multi-instrumentalist Nigel Godrich, his partner in Tomorrow’s Modern Boxes, and visual artist Tarik Barri.

Andrea Belfi opens at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. The Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, 1419 Basin St., (504) 287-0350; www.mahaliajacksontheater.com. Tickets $59.