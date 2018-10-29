Timmy’s Organism

Thu. Nov. 1 | Longtime Detroit rock ’n’ roll goblin Timmy Vulgar recently released “Survival of the Fiendish” (Burger Records), a motor-revving barrage of classic, fuzzed-out grooves. The band plays with Texas songwriter John Wesley Coleman at 10 p.m. at Poor Boys Bar.

New Orleans Accordion Festival

Fri.-Sun. Nov. 2-4 | The inaugural New Orleans Accordion Festival is headlined by Grammy-winning jazz accordionist Gil Goldstein, and features everything from Cajun and zydeco bands to Blato Zlato’s Eastern European sounds. There’s music at 9 p.m. Friday at Siberia, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday on two stages at the French Market and events at the New Orleans Jazz Museum on Saturday and Sunday.

+3 Monster mashups: Live music and dance parties in New Orleans on Halloween night Find a Halloween night trick — or an All Saints' Day treat — at one of these concerts or dance parties around town.

Moon Honey album release

Sat. Nov. 3 | The Los Angeles-based band indulges in a confounding jelly of paisley-covered operatic glam rock and psychedelic pop on its latest release, “Mixed Media on Woman.” The band performs with an all-star New Orleans lineup with Julie Odell, Tasche & the Psychedelic Roses and BENNI at 8 p.m. at Siberia Lounge.

High on Fire

Sun. Nov. 4 | Now in its 20th year, the California metal band — led by Matt Pike of stoner patriarchs Sleep — released 2018 album “Electric Messiah,” a blast of doomy thrash (or thrashy doom?) dedicated to Motörhead’s Lemmy Kilmister. High on Fire co-headlines with Municipal Waste, and Toxic Holocaust and Haunt open at 7 p.m. at Southport Hall.