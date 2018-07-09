“Time is of the essence,” an anonymous New Yorker says to introduce Show Me the Body’s Corpus I before a storm of noise leaks through the audio. “Don’t f—ing make excuses. Just do what you know how to do.” It’s a mantra, a volatile thrust into the Queens, New York’s disharmony of hardcore punk, hip-hop and harsh noise, shoving its visceral poetry through an industrial blender piped in from the band’s underground garbage matrix.
That “time” is also a warning; a rare punk band elevated from basement shows and DIY scenes into an international arts spotlight with a radical platform, taking on gentrification, capitalism, the surveillance state and the war on the poor, and using the low-tech tools of the tech-ravaged wasteland against it.
With 2016’s acclaimed full-length debut Body War, the band renders its instruments (a banjo, among them) unrecognizable, wringing out razor-sharp riffs and a lowest-fi wall of sound, a united front of disjointed no wave shocked into focused, acerbic punk and rap-influenced poetry boiling over from sewer steam.
For 2017’s Corpus I, the band invited a roster of apocalyptic soothsaying comrades, from noise and experimental artists Dreamcrusher and Moor Mother to rappers Denzel Curry and Princess Nokia, who offers a rare respite in the middle of the mixtape’s chaos of uncompromising, sandpaper-edged screeds tuned to static-clinging three or zero note industrial frequencies.
The band’s summer tour stops at 10 p.m. Thursday, July 12 at Poor Boys Bar, 1328 St. Bernard Ave., (504) 603-2522; www.facebook.com/poorboysbar. George Clanton, Brandon Ares and Waste Man open. Tickets $8.