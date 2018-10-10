Tony Allen, the longtime percussionist behind Afrobeat artist Fela Kuti, returns to the Music Box Village Oct. 12-13 to open its fall season.

Allen performed at the Music Box earlier this year alongside New Orleans' Kumasi Afrobeat Orchestra; he returns for another two-night run alongside the ensemble, along with bounce artists Ha Sizzle and DJ Lil Man, as well as Bill Summers, Luther Gray, Brother Tea and Fanfan, performing as Rhythms of Congo Square.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12-13.

Allen's rhythms propelled Kuti's influential vision, but Allen's work beyond Kuti has spanned global funk and American jazz, most recently presented on his faithfully shapeshifting 2017 album "The Source," his debut for Blue Note.

Allen's shows at the Music Box jumpstart the unique Bywater venue's third fall season, following a 2017-2018 run that spanned immersive original compositions from local artists, an all-women full-band arrangement for Peaches, Scott Joplin's ragtime opera "Treemonisha," a site-specific performance from Animal Collective, and a rare live show from The Residents.

It also remains an interactive musical playground, with playable pieces of architecture arranged in a treehouse-like display of static hum, chimes, creaking floors, whirring fans and other sound-making constructions.

After debuting at the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the mobile piece "Porch Life" went on tour; this fall, the Village unveiled a new piece by artist Rontherin Ratliff and sound designer Steven W. Richardson.

Later this month, the venue hosts Yamil Rodriguez's immerse theater piece "Promised Estates," a five-act reimagining of a "haunted house."

