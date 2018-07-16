What comes next? That “what’s it all about”-ism propels the art collective Kirasu, a meditative pop project embracing the mystery.
“We ended up coming to the idea of wanting to explore the afterlife, in a positive sense — an attempt to answer the unanswerable, narratively and thematically and sonically,” says bassist Alex Smith, formerly of World Leader Pretend and Rotary Downs, and who founded the collective with Sarah Fontenelle and the late Dave Rosser, whose prolific work spanned Afghan Whigs and Twilight Singers, among others, and whose work lives on through Kirasu’s collective.
Their shared interests turned into a book club of sorts, studying everything from lucid dreaming, quantum physics, black holes and the fourth dimension to whales and the unexplored depths of our planet.
“One thing we didn’t want this to be was a band, in a typical sense of the word — what we wanted was a vehicle that allowed us to collaborate,” Smith says.
Following Rosser’s cancer diagnosis in 2016, the group “decided through Dave’s incredible strength to keep going, so that’s what we did,” Smith says. Rosser died in 2017.
The group continued to write, and worked alongside artists Rebecca Rebouche and Jenna deBoisblanc, among others, building a group mythology and what would become Kirasu’s debut, the music- and projection-mapped installation “Constellations” at Luna Fete in 2017.
The collective’s concert debut July 21 incorporates elements of “Constellations” with musicians performing in and around large cubes used as canvases for projection-mapped geometric shapes, a stage-picture contortion with moving images inspired by Galileo’s star maps.
Its live lineup features Smith on bass, vocalist Fontanelle, Eric Bolivar on drums, Rick Nielson on guitar and violin, and King Rey brothers Trey and Matt Cloutier — animating big-question concepts with the group's immersive pop.
The collective hopes to merge the public art experience with residencies and collaborations with artists in other cities, evolving Kirasu from its intimate circle into a living document for their infinite vision.
“Why not explore something we can’t really answer?” Smith says. “We can take a stab at thinking about it.”
A Living Soundtrack opens at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 21 at One Eyed Jacks, 615 Toulouse St., (504) 569-8361; www.oneeyedjacks.net. Tickets $15.