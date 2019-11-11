Christian music vocalist Lauren Daigle has added a New Orleans date to her 2020 world tour.

The south Louisiana native and Grammy Award-winning singer will perform July 19 at the Smoothie King Center. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Nov. 15 at www.laurendaigle.com/tour.

It has been a massive year for Daigle, who is originally from Lafayette and attended LSU. Following the release of her third studio album, "Look Up Child," in September 2018, Daigle received two Grammys, three Billboard Music Awards and three Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, among other accolades. She's also nominated in a category at this year's American Music Awards, which will take place Nov. 24.

Daigle also has been touring heavily the last year, including recent dates in Lafayette, where she performed with the Acadiana Symphony, and at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge. Daigle last performed in New Orleans in October 2018, when she played the Saenger Theatre.

According to the current list of Daigle's tour dates, the July 19 Smooth King Center concert will cap an extensive tour with almost 60 dates around the world. Daigle kicks off the tour on Jan. 18 in Melbourne, Australia.

For more about the singer, visit www.laurendaigle.com.