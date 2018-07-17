August Greene — a supergroup with rapper Common, versatile jazz artist Robert Glasper and prolific producer and percussionist Karriem Riggins — will hit the road for a string of live dates this fall.

The trio performs at the Saenger Theatre on Tuesday, Nov. 20. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, July 20.

The group's March self-titled debut simmers in social commentary, a heady blend of Common's meditative rhymes linking past and present, backed by warm grooves in sync with the longtime collaborators.

Common performed at the 2018 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, performing a more-stripped down set with only a DJ and a microphone, putting his words front and center. Watch him light up with a full band on August Greene's Tiny Desk performance below.