Percussive shapeshifter Boyanna Trayanova is less an anchor of the scenes in which she’s immersed herself and more of a powder keg, an explosive and endlessly versatile force behind the kit or attached to a massive drum at her hip.
At age 9, Trayanova emigrated to the U.S. from Bulgaria with her family and later moved to New Orleans where she taught herself to play drums, endlessly gigging across a broad spectrum of the city’s scenes. She co-founded the reggae-influenced One Love Brass Band, joined the sonically diverse street music of Panorama Brass Band, and builds thundering or slow-rolling waves that propel the ancient-sounding dissonance of Bulgarian folk outfit Blato Zlato and the old-world sounds of the Backyard Balkan Brass Band. Her latest band, Anareta, conjures bayou doom with a string section.
For her solo debut at jazz haven SideBar NOLA, Trayanova assembled pedal steel staple Dave Easley and bassist Thomas McDonald, an unlikely trio promising unpredictable results.
