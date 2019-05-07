New Orleans power-pop duo Generationals have a new album, "Reader as Detective," coming out in July, and have announced a summer tour that kicks off in Dallas in August and ends at Tipitina's Oct. 5.

It's the first studio album from Grant Widmer and Ted Joyner since 2014's "Alix." The two released their first Generationals album, "Con Law," a decade ago on New Orleans' Park the Van record label.

Listen to the first single from "Reader as Detective," "I Turned My Back on the Written Word":