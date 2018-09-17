Many New Orleans musicians blend jazz and brass band music with bounce, hip-hop, funk, soul, R&B and more. Shamarr Allen has a name for his blend: True Orleans.
“True Orleans is about everything New Orleans: jazz, funk, hip-hop, R&B, soul, so many different styles,” Allen says. “When I think about New Orleans music, it’s hard to describe it to a person in words. For me, it’s a feeling. The objective of True Orleans is to create that feeling.”
True Orleans is the name Allen gave to the foundation he created in 2013 to provide music clinics for kids. He’s building it as a brand with T-shirts and gear. And it’s also the name of his latest album with his band the Underdawgs, which will be released Saturday. Allen and the Underdawgs celebrate with Big Freedia at a release party Saturday at House of Blues.
Freedia’s unmistakable deep voice backs Allen’s vocals over a bounce beat on the opening track of the album, “The Greatest Place in the World.” The song is an upbeat celebration all things New Orleans, including music, Mardi Gras Indian culture, boiled crawfish, New Orleans Saints fans and just hanging out and greeting neighbors on street corners. Most of the album bursts with local pride, but Allen’s tell-it-like-it-is candor ranges from humorous laments about parking tickets to addressing New Orleans’ racial tensions, as on “Colorblind.”
Allen is best known as a trumpeter, and he performed with the Rebirth Brass Band before forming his own band, the Underdawgs, which mixed jazz, rock, hip-hop and more. True Orleans is the first album on which he’s played trumpet on every track, Allen says. He also wrote all of the songs, and he sings and raps over hip-hop beats throughout, with the exception of the closing track, “Momma’s Boy,” an instrumental piece dedicated to his mother.
There are local guests on several songs. Bounce rappers Partners-N-Crime appear on “Love and Happiness,” which works in a reggae beat. Erica Falls grounds the soul and R&B sound of “Feel Good Music.” Falls and Allen both perform with Galactic, including at recent West Coast tour stops.
“This whole CD was based off musical relationships,” Allen says. “New Orleans is about taking care of each other.”
The album’s 13 tracks were culled from more than 100 songs recorded over the course of three years, Allen says. He took full control of the project. His trumpet solos are found throughout, and “Ruin My Day” blends a brass band feel from a full horn section and soulful harmonies, but Allen also plays drums, keyboards and trombone on some tracks. He produced the album and even sampled beats from his past albums.
He’s also shooting videos to release with the album. On Sept. 7, days before the New Orleans Saints opened their season, Allen gathered fans clad in black and gold and team jerseys in Jackson Square to do a video for “Sean Payton.” He’ll release the video this week, and he hopes for a repeat of the success of “Hit the Sean Payton” (or “Do the Sean Payton”), a song about New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton dancing in the locker room after the Saints beat the Carolina Panthers in the playoffs in January. Payton may not have the best dance moves on the team or in the city, but the video for the track, cut with JD DNA504, went viral locally.
Allen is recording videos for more songs, and though he loves the local connections, he’s clear about his goals for the album.
“The objective is to not be home,” he says. The band will play several festivals in fall, and Allen hopes to put together a tour afterward.