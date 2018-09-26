Things looked dicey for Donald Glover's tour schedule following a foot injury at a recent show in his current This Is America tour — what he says may be his last, in conjunction with a forthcoming album that also may be the final one for his versatile Childish Gambino alter ego.
Sunday night's show in Dallas was cut short, and venue organizers for Wednesday night's show in Los Angeles announced that the show would be postponed.
A statement from creative agency Wolf + Rothstein said the remainder of the tour also is postponed — but there were few details, including which dates would be affected and if new dates had been scheduled.
This is America tour is postponed, not cancelled. My guy played through the pain, but has to sit some dates out. Back before the years over.— Fam Rothstein (@famlikefamily) September 26, 2018
It's one thing to move bookings for arena tours — but Childish Gambino also was scheduled to headline both Austin City Limits and the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in October, two festival gigs on which Childish Gambino was expected to be a big draw.
In a Sept. 26 statement from Wolf + Rothstein, Glover will move most of the remaining tour dates to December, but his appearance at this year's Austin City Limits is canceled.
And he's still scheduled to appear at Voodoo on Oct. 27, which "is moving forward as planned."
Festival organizers and Childish Gambino's publicists did not return Gambit's requests for comment.