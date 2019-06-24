Oscar Rossignoli folds many traditions into his music. The Honduran-born pianist began training in classical music when he was 6. In high school at a conservatory in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, he discovered Latin jazz through Dominican pianist Michel Camilo.

On a music scholarship at Louisiana State University, he continued his classical studies but began playing with some of New Orleans’ best jazz musicians.

Rossignoli’s improvisation incorporates his classical training, the Latin stylings of his youth and the North American jazz he’s come to know as a musician in New Orleans. Rather than playing traditional chords with his left hand and improvising melodies with his right, he uses the full instrument and creates rich textures.

Among Rossignoli’s regular local shows are Sunday gigs with Pat Casey’s band at The Spotted Cat. His quartet, including trumpeter Steve Lands, drummer Peter Varnado and bassist Alex Warshawsky, performs regularly at Snug Harbor Jazz Bistro.

At 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at Snug Harbor, 626 Frenchmen St., (504) 949-0696; www.snugjazz.com. Tickets $15.