Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue will be the guests on the Jan. 5 installment of "Austin City Limits," which also will feature an appearance by Cyril Neville.

According to press materials, "The bandleader and his band of aces, including horns, guitar and percussion, show off their bona fides on the instrumental opener “Buckjump,” before easing into the brass-band funk of the Allen Toussaint classic 'On Your Way Down.' The non-stop party features selections from Shorty’s catalog, including funky rocker 'Where It At?' and the show-stopping 'Here Come the Girls' from 2017’s acclaimed Parking Lot Symphony, along with numbers from 2011’s For True and 2010’s Backatown."

Neville will perform the Meters' “No More Okey Doke” and “Fiyo On the Bayou."

The show will air on WYES-TV at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m., with a repeat viewing Jan. 6 at 10:30 p.m.

Watch Shorty perform "Hurricane Season" in a bonus track not included in the TV show: