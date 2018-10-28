Fans dodged wet mud, carved paths through less-wet mud, and enjoyed sunshine and crisp fall weather for a crowded Saturday at 2018’s Voodoo Experience in City Park.

But headliners Martin Garrix, Odesza, Marilyn Manson and Travis Scott (stepping in for Childish Gambino, who pulled out of the festival two days before the gates opened) easily were eclipsed by a powerful lineup of women artists who dominated the day, from Lizzo’s “Sailor Moon” squad and Big Thief’s intimate sunset set to a classic house-inspired dance party from Anna Lunoe and a fireball of a performance from a literal showstopping Janelle Monae, what should’ve been the main Altar Stage’s closing show in lieu of Childish Gambino’s anticipated Saturday spot.

Lizzo burst on the stage with a full “Sailor Moon” dance and DJ entourage in tow, blasting through the artist’s empowering hip-hop and R&B, opening with, naturally, the “Sailor Moon” theme, followed by “Worship,” incorporating mambo and “Respect” into a handclap-powered gospel high.

“Ever since I was a little girl it was my dream to be Sailor Moon,” she said. “Guess what, bitch.”

In constant motion with her dancers, Lizzo threaded humor (“pull out your cell phone out and take a picture of my ass”) and body positivity and inspirational quips into her set, which pulled from her 2016 EP “Coconut Oil” and paused for a flute interlude, which she played (punctuating fluttery riffs with “bitch”) to show off her self-described “big dick energy.”

“If you’re not full of yourself, who the hell are you supposed to be full of?” she said.

She closed with feel-good anthem “Good As Hell,” with the crowd singing along and on their feet for more, riding a high after an injection of a feel-good, self-loving statement of a set.

Big Thief huddled on the South Course Stage as a spare quartet, a stark contrast to the oversized setpieces throughout the festival, and proved its power in the relative quiet of its careful folk- and ghostly rock ‘n’ roll rhythms and textures.

Guitarist and songwriter Adrianne Lenker stares down her subjects and stories, from propulsive opener “Shark Smile” to “Terminal Paradise,” which Lenker declared a Halloween song “because it’s about death.”

Lenker said the she likes the season because of the sense of pent up autumnal frustrations, “desperate for celebratory communion,” which is the same kind of cathartic release in her songs, balancing the end of things with the journey to them and finding some truth in its mud.

“The decay is a huge part of it,” she said. “It’s about death but also about birth.”

It was the band’s last show on its endless tour, and its last for another six months, Lenker said. Big Thief closed with “Paul,” with the band singing in four-part harmony as Lenker guided us through another narrative, an end-to-love song in which the details are specific and devastating. “I’ve been burning for you baby since the minute I left,” they sang before their bows, then shared a few embraces before leaving the stage.

Janelle Monae emerged as a total visual opposite, on a tiered stage with black-and-white swirls and checkerboards and plush blood-red accents, including in her military-esque coat as she performed “Crazy Classic Life” from her 2018 album “Dirty Computer.”

She later sat on a golden throne, returned to the stage in pants that resembled a vagina (for “Pink,” with pink-filtered videos of blooming flowers on the screen behind her), and donned a silver suit that caught the bright stage lights beaming around her for 2018 single “Make Me Feel,” in which her seamless moves morphed into James Brown footwork and a Moonwalk.

That fantastical display — spanning Afrofuturism, Princely funk and R&B, and her space-age electronic pop — came to an abrupt stop, when the sound cut off at exactly 6:30 p.m., in the middle of her closer “Tightrope.” Considering Voodoo has let countless other artists step over their time limits, or straight up arrive late, or leave a set halfway through a designated time slot, a hard cut off at what was clearly the finale was overkill.

Maybe it had to do with her message. Her performance also offered her a platform for a message of love and action, expressing support for LGBTQIA rights (“No matter how you love or who you love you are welcome at my show,” she said. “Please know that I love you.”) and encouraging the crowd to vote. “Let’s look after each other and let’s vote,” she said. “I’m begging you.”

Earlier, Los Angeles rock back Starcrawler crawled through the sludge of its doom-filled glam and late-’70s-inspired ripped-to-shreds punk on the Wisner stage. Possessed by both insects and restless demons, vocalist Arrow de Wilde convulsed onstage, climbed its structures and writhed on its floor, then emerged spitting blood and wiping it across her forehead.

The band barely made it through 30 minutes, closing with the hypnotic lurch of “Chicken Woman,” as Wilde disappeared into the crowd and the band disappeared from the stage.

Festivals can tame even the grossest, crudest and best kind of rock ‘n’ roll with a matte-finish veneer; that definitely happened here, too, but it was a bizarre and necessary diversion from the rest of the festival’s overly sincere, homogenized Important Rock Bands.

Later, Marilyn Manson closed that stage with a tedious and wasted hour, and Travis Scott raced through fractions of his songs on a multimedia-dense Altar stage. (“I know a lot of you are here to see Travis Scott,” Manson said. “So am I.”) Saturday was about neither of them.